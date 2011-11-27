* French youngster Pic to replace D'Ambrosio
* A lot of hard work ahead, says driver
(Adds detail, byline)
By Alan Baldwin
SAO PAULO, Nov 27 French youngster Charles
Pic will partner Germany's Timo Glock at Marussia next year in
place of Belgian Jerome d'Ambrosio, the renamed Virgin Racing
Formula One team said on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Pic, who has been competing in the GP2
feeder series for the past two seasons, did his first laps in a
Formula One car at a test in Abu Dhabi last week.
"As a driver you always feel you are ready for the next
opportunity but in Abu Dhabi last week it was a tough test," he
said in a statement released after the season-ending Brazilian
Grand Prix.
"The team gave me some fantastic opportunities to learn new
things but I also knew I had to impress them and show them I was
ready to do a good job.
"I was pleased with my performance and obviously the team
were too so a very good start but this is just the beginning and
I know a lot of hard work is ahead of me to reward this chance,"
added Pic.
France has no existing Formula One driver but is likely to
have two next season with Romain Grosjean, this year's GP2
champion, strongly tipped for a place at Renault instead of
Brazilian Bruno Senna.
British-based Virgin are changing the team name to Marussia,
the Russian sportscar maker that is their main stakeholder,
while Renault will be renamed Lotus.
Virgin team principal John Booth said Pic, who may bring
substantial backing with him, had been on their radar for some
time.
"Winter testing will be upon us before we know it so it is
actually a relatively short space of time ahead with a lot for
Charles to get used to. But he is an extremely determined young
guy and he worked very well with the team last week," he said.
"He has an extremely mature head on young shoulders so I
have no doubt he will be working very hard over the winter to
prepare for his debut season."
The announcement of Marussia's lineup leaves former
champions Williams and Renault as the main focus of media
speculation about 2012 seats although Force India, HRT and Toro
Rosso have yet to confirm their drivers.
There could also be further change at Team Lotus, where
Jarno Trulli's position could be at risk despite the Italian
having a contract.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go
to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)