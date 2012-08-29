LONDON Aug 29 Marussia will use a KERS kinetic
energy recovery system for the first time next year, the Formula
One team's technical consultant Pat Symonds said on Wednesday.
The team, formerly Virgin Racing, will continue with the
Cosworth engine they have used since their F1 debut in 2010.
Fellow tail-enders HRT use the same power unit.
In a Q+A issued by the Russian-licensed team ahead of
Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Symonds said
they would use the KERS system developed by Williams.
Marussia, who will be starting their 50th grand prix this
weekend but have yet to score a point, have not had KERS on
their cars before.
"We will be using KERS next year," said Symonds, a former
Benetton and Renault technical director.
"We plan to adopt the system that has been developed by
Williams, which was used by them with the Cosworth engine last
year and is currently with their Renault-engined car.
"Our 2013 unit is a development of this. We've been very
impressed with the engineering, the efficiency and the weight."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Bartlett)