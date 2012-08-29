LONDON Aug 29 Marussia will use a KERS kinetic energy recovery system for the first time next year, the Formula One team's technical consultant Pat Symonds said on Wednesday.

The team, formerly Virgin Racing, will continue with the Cosworth engine they have used since their F1 debut in 2010. Fellow tail-enders HRT use the same power unit.

In a Q+A issued by the Russian-licensed team ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Symonds said they would use the KERS system developed by Williams.

Marussia, who will be starting their 50th grand prix this weekend but have yet to score a point, have not had KERS on their cars before.

"We will be using KERS next year," said Symonds, a former Benetton and Renault technical director.

"We plan to adopt the system that has been developed by Williams, which was used by them with the Cosworth engine last year and is currently with their Renault-engined car.

"Our 2013 unit is a development of this. We've been very impressed with the engineering, the efficiency and the weight." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Bartlett)