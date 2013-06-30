SILVERSTONE, England, June 30 The Russian-owned Marussia Formula One team announced a partnership with second tier English soccer club Reading on Sunday.

Reading, relegated from the Premier League last season, also have a Russian owner in Anton Zingarevich. Formula One is scheduled to have its first Russian Grand Prix next year in Sochi.

Marussia said the partnership would see both promote the other through joint marketing initiatives, with branding for 'The Royals' on the cars at Sunday's British Grand Prix, while also collaborating on fitness, nutrition and coaching programmes.

"This is a fantastic partnership which allows us to connect two global sporting brands," Reading chief executive Nigel Howe said. "We will be proud to see our badge displayed at some of the world's most iconic tracks."

Two other Formula One teams already have close ties to soccer clubs.

Swiss-based Sauber last year announced a partnership with Premier League title challengers Chelsea, who are owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Back-markers Caterham are owned by Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes, whose Queens Park Rangers side were relegated with Reading. Their cars carry the QPR badge. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)