By John O'Brien
| SEPANG, Malaysia, March 22
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 22 A defiant Felipe
Massa played down criticism of his prolonged slump in form and
was optimistic on Thursday that a new Ferrari chassis would pay
dividends at the Malaysian Grand Prix.
The Brazilian has failed to finish on the podium since the
inaugural Korean Grand Prix in October 2010 and after a dismal
season-opening performance in Melbourne last week is under
increasing pressure.
"To be honest I really don't care, I never drove thinking
about what others are saying about me," Massa, whose contract is
up at the end of the year, told reporters when asked if he was
bothered by mounting criticism.
"I wouldn't do my job thinking like this. I think about the
best I can do in the race, which was not the case in Australia."
Massa and team mate Fernando Alonso both struggled in
Melbourne and while the Spaniard was able to climb from 12th on
the grid to fifth at the finish, the Brazilian started in 16th
and retired after 46 laps following a tangle with compatriot
Bruno Senna.
NOT HAPPY
"I'm not happy with what happened there... but when I
arrived here in 2008, people said I was out of Ferrari after I
didn't finish in Australia then," he said, looking back to the
year he narrowly missed out on the world title to Lewis
Hamilton.
"I didn't finish in Malaysia as well but it turned out to be
my best season, so I really don't know. Things change very
quickly from one day to another."
The performance of the car throughout the opening race
weekend was a major concern for Massa but he now has a new
chassis.
"We really think it is the right thing to do. Everytime I
drove this car, I never had the same problems as I had in
Australia. I couldn't drive it from the first day," he added.
"If we go back to testing in Barcelona and Jerez, I drove
the same car the day after Fernando and there was nothing
different in terms of lap times or race pace or tyre
degradation.
"Then we arrived in Australia and see that everything is
different, so the chassis change is the right thing to do."
Admitting that Ferrari's situation was far from ideal, Massa
said the team were striving to make the car competitive as
quickly as possible.
"As a team, we talk all the time. This week it was about how
to improve the performance and I am sure we will find a solution
to our problems," he added.
"Everyone knows we are not where we expected to be in terms
of performance compared to other teams, so I hope the car can
work better on this track."
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)
For more motor racing click on