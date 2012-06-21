June 21 Ferrari's Felipe Massa raised the
possibility on Thursday that he could, against the odds, become
Formula One's eighth different winner in a row.
The Brazilian, eclipsed by Spain's double world champion
Fernando Alonso at the Italian glamour team, has not won a grand
prix since 2008 and nor has he stood on any step of the podium
since 2010.
In this most unpredictable of seasons, with an unprecedented
seven different winners in the first seven races, anything seems
believable and, on a sunny Thursday at the European Grand Prix
in Valencia, Massa was not about to talk himself out of the
reckoning.
"Can I be that eighth winner?" he responded rhetorically to
a question at the Spanish Mediterranean port circuit.
"If you look at how many things have changed in this year's
races, with strategy and other situations, then many drivers
have the chance to win and, sure, I put myself in this category.
I would be very happy to be the eighth winner."
The idea might still raise a smile from the media, with
Massa struggling to coax a decent performance out of his car,
but the signs have been more promising of late even if he
remains a huge outsider.
British bookmakers William Hill have him as a 50-1 long
shot, compared to 33-1 for Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez and
12-1 for Frenchman Romain Grosjean in the Lotus as the highest
fancied of those yet to win.
Massa won in Valencia in happier times in 2008, the year
when he missed out on the title by a single point to McLaren's
Lewis Hamilton, and has at least scored points in his last two
races after drawing a blank in four of the first five.
"We have changed many things on the car, starting with
developments that make it better and easier for me to drive," he
said.
"Now I feel the car is much more comfortable to drive. When
you start the weekend happy with the car, then it helps
everything, even the psychological point of view."
Alonso, second in the championship and winner in Malaysia,
was supportive of his team mate.
"I have a lot of respect for Felipe," he told a news
conference.
"Even from the outside it's difficult to appreciate, what a
challenging time he's given to me in the last three years.
"He's getting some good confidence now in the car with the
last changes and some tweaks maybe in the set-up but nothing
dramatically changed," said Alonso.
"Now it seems we can both be competitive. This is the best
news for the team... he's having full support from everybody
inside Ferrari and now we are convinced that in the second half
of the season we will both be up at the front."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)