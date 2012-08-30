By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium
drivers Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton were happy to get back
to less scary activities on Thursday when the Formula One circus
regrouped after its August break.
The two world champions have few, if any, qualms about
racing through rain and walls of spray or duelling
wheel-to-wheel at speeds of more than 300kph without flinching
as part of their regular jobs.
Both Britons said, however, they had been outside of their
comfort zones while 'relaxing' during the holiday period.
Button, the 2009 champion with Brawn GP, told reporters at
the Belgian Grand Prix how a charity triathlon he had entered
took an unexpected twist.
Realising he had left his wetsuit behind in his hotel, he
borrowed one from his lingerie model girlfriend Jessica
Michibata.
"I decided to try and squeeze into my girlfriend's which
felt OK until I got into the water and then it tightened up in
certain areas. So that was the end of my race because I had a
panic attack in the water," grinned Button.
Hamilton, the 2008 world champion and one of the most
aggressive of racers, went rock climbing in Colorado and posted
pictures on his Twitter feed of a 600-foot pinnacle he was about
to scale.
The 27-year-old, meeting up with reporters in the McLaren
motorhome in the Spa paddock, said his career as a climber was
now over.
"I've retired from climbing," he said. "It just frightened
the life out of me.
"There's not much that frightens me but having to abseil
down from the top of those mountains was not enjoyable. Not one
bit. Going up wasn't the problem until I actually got right to
the top.
"I don't plan on doing it again...the guy that took us went
up without a rope. Psycho. Absolute psycho."
Friday practice at Spa, the long and sweeping circuit that
has always been a classic test of a racing driver's mettle with
its daunting sweep through Eau Rouge, should be far less
unsettling.
Hamilton is fourth in the standings, 47 points behind
Ferrari's leader Fernando Alonso, after 11 of 20 races. Button
is a further 41 adrift.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)