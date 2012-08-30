SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 30 McLaren drivers Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton were happy to get back to less scary activities on Thursday when the Formula One circus regrouped after its August break.

The two world champions have few, if any, qualms about racing through rain and walls of spray or duelling wheel-to-wheel at speeds of more than 300kph without flinching as part of their regular jobs.

Both Britons said, however, they had been outside of their comfort zones while 'relaxing' during the holiday period.

Button, the 2009 champion with Brawn GP, told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix how a charity triathlon he had entered took an unexpected twist.

Realising he had left his wetsuit behind in his hotel, he borrowed one from his lingerie model girlfriend Jessica Michibata.

"I decided to try and squeeze into my girlfriend's which felt OK until I got into the water and then it tightened up in certain areas. So that was the end of my race because I had a panic attack in the water," grinned Button.

Hamilton, the 2008 world champion and one of the most aggressive of racers, went rock climbing in Colorado and posted pictures on his Twitter feed of a 600-foot pinnacle he was about to scale.

The 27-year-old, meeting up with reporters in the McLaren motorhome in the Spa paddock, said his career as a climber was now over.

"I've retired from climbing," he said. "It just frightened the life out of me.

"There's not much that frightens me but having to abseil down from the top of those mountains was not enjoyable. Not one bit. Going up wasn't the problem until I actually got right to the top.

"I don't plan on doing it again...the guy that took us went up without a rope. Psycho. Absolute psycho."

Friday practice at Spa, the long and sweeping circuit that has always been a classic test of a racing driver's mettle with its daunting sweep through Eau Rouge, should be far less unsettling.

Hamilton is fourth in the standings, 47 points behind Ferrari's leader Fernando Alonso, after 11 of 20 races. Button is a further 41 adrift. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)