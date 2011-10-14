By Alan Baldwin
| YEONGAM, South Korea
YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 14 McLaren set their
sights on celebrating their 700th Formula One race with a win
after Lewis Hamilton led a one-two with Jenson Button in a wet
Korean Grand Prix practice on Friday.
Button won in Japan last Sunday, after setting the pace in
all three practice sessions there, and team principal Martin
Whitmarsh hoped they could mark the milestone with another
triumph.
"We've only had a few days to celebrate it (Button's
victory), that's the trouble with winning the first of a
back-to-back, but hopefully we will be able to move on from
there and be successful here," he told reporters.
McLaren have already lost out in the drivers' championship,
with Germany's Sebastian Vettel becoming the sport's youngest
double champion at Suzuka while his Red Bull team moved closer
to the constructors' crown.
Red Bull will clinch that for the second year in a row if
McLaren, who have not won the team title since 1998, fail to
score more points than them in Yeongam.
The champions remain mere newcomers, however, in comparison
to McLaren, who have been around longer than any team other than
Ferrari.
MONACO DEBUT
The team founded by the late New Zealander Bruce McLaren in
1966, made their debut in Monaco that year and took a first win
in Belgium two years later.
"We are very proud of it," said Whitmarsh of the achievement
in racing through the decades. "Our friends at Ferrari have been
around longer than us but 700 is still an important milestone.
"It's just a moment of reflection but apart from that
clearly we've got to look forward. It would be nice to think
we'll be here still alive and competitive in another 700 grands
prix.
"I think it's a great achievement for the team and for the
brand."
McLaren have won 12 drivers' championships, their first with
Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi in 1974, and eight constructors'
crowns.
Ferrari, the only team to have competed in Formula One since
the first world championship in 1950, will be starting their
828th grand prix on Sunday.
The Italian team celebrated the 60th anniversary of their
first win at Silverstone in July with another win, Fernando
Alonso's victory still their only one so far this season.
Button also celebrated his own prominent anniversary this
year with a similarly triumphant result, winning his 200th grand
prix in Hungary.
The Briton has now been on the podium in his last five races
while Hamilton, showing encouraging signs of emerging from his
alarming drop in form, has failed to finish in the top three for
his last five.
However, Button's form in Japan showed how competitive their
car has become after starting the season chasing Red Bull.
"We always thought we could win and set out to rather
belatedly catch our friends at Red Bull," Whitmarsh said. "We
felt we could go into the last five races with an opportunity to
win potentially some of those."
McLaren's 100th race was in Brazil in 1975, their 200th in
Germany in 1981, 300th at Imola in 1988, 400th and 500th in
Canada in 1994 and 2000, and 600th at the Nuerburgring in
Germany in 2006.
The team will not want reminding that they won just one of
those milestones, in 1988 when Brazilian Ayrton Senna led Alain
Prost in a one-two finish.
