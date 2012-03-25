By John O'Brien
| SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 McLaren suffered a
soggy Sunday at the Malaysian Grand Prix and will look back at
the race with a tinge of regret after Lewis Hamilton's third
place was all they could muster from a perfect qualification.
In glorious sunshine on Saturday, Hamilton and team mate
Jenson Button locked down the front row but 24 hours later, a
torrential downpour and sloppy pit stops compromised Hamilton's
race and Button ruined his chances with a messy collision.
Hamilton salvaged third place behind inspired drives from
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Sergio Perez while Button
never recovered from losing parts of his front wing early on and
crossed the line in 14th place.
"A disappointing day for us obviously but in terms of damage
limitation it could have been a lot worse," team boss Martin
Whitmarsh told reporters following a race that was halted for 51
minutes when conditions became too dangerous.
"A lot of the people we consider to be the real championship
contenders probably didn't get as many points as they'd like,
and obviously Jenson.
"But it was a bad day in the office for him. I think in
those conditions, he'll be hard on himself.
"He shouldn't have lost the wing and thereafter we tried a
variety of different things but you get pace in free air and if
you get behind someone you lose temperature in your tyres and it
became very difficult to do anything with it."
HAPPY HAMILTON
Hamilton was still leading when the race was red flagged
after eight laps but he lost track position to Alonso after the
resumption when the pair pitted together and the Briton was held
up by traffic.
"We stopped Lewis at the right point but I think
Ferrari double shuffled (had Alonso and Felipe Massa pitting
together) and that meant we had to hold it and Alonso was in
front," Whitmarsh added.
"Perez was the man with speed today. It was a big, big day
for him and Sauber but it wasn't too bad. We come away with
second and third in the drivers' championship, we're leading the
constructors'.
"It's a long season ahead of us and it could be a lot
worse."
Hamilton was equally as positive over the points gained
rather than the ones lost, a stark contrast to a week ago when
he also finished third in Australia from pole and his
disappointment was all too evident.
"I can't really complain. I'm on the podium for second week
in a row so I'm pretty happy," he said. "I feel pretty fortunate
that I was able to stay out of trouble with the conditions
changing constantly. I think we did a great job."
Button, normally excellent in wet weather, blamed himself
for running into the back of Narain Karthikeyan's HRT as he
tried to pass the Indian following a change of tyres.
"I was struggling to keep the tyres up to temperature and it
was totally my fault. I hit the brakes, locked the rears and I
couldn't slow the car down. I tried to get round the corner but
I couldn't do anything but hit him really," Button admitted.
"It was already a tough afternoon and then it just spiralled
out of control. Everything that could have gone wrong really
did. All I can do is laugh really, it was so bad today."

