By Alan Baldwin
| MANAMA, April 22
MANAMA, April 22 McLaren will carry out a
thorough investigation of their pitstop procedures after
suffering costly holdups in Bahrain for the third successive
race.
Jenson Button's hopes of victory in China last weekend were
wrecked by a slow stop and it was team mate Lewis Hamilton's
turn on Sunday with two agonising delays.
The 2008 champion, who also lost time in Malaysia in the
pits, ended the race in eighth place and lost the lead in the
overall standings to Red Bull's winner and world champion
Sebastian Vettel.
McLaren were also overtaken in the constructors' standings
by Red Bull.
McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh told reporters that
the same left rear wheelgun man was involved in both incidents,
was distraught about it and had been relieved of his duties
during the race.
Whitmarsh also said he had been to speak to him afterwards
to tell him not to be too hard on himself.
"These are guys who don't get paid extra for doing it, they
put themselves in the firing line, they put themselves under an
enormous amount of pressure," he said.
"So naturally I am very protective of them, they deserve my
protection."
Whitmarsh said McLaren would look now at the equipment,
procedures and approach to prevent such incidents happening
again.
He explained that Hamilton's first pitstop was slowed by the
wheel nut pegs not engaging properly and the second because the
nuts cross-threaded - the same as in Shanghai. All were on the
same side and axle.
"We'll review lots of things but I don't think it's a
criticism of him as an individual," said Whitmarsh. "He's taken
it very badly and it's our job to support to him at the moment."
Button retired from the race, the fourth round of the
season, after suffering a differential failure due to a cracked
exhaust while chasing Mercedes' Nico Rosberg for fifth place.
Hamilton, who had started on the front row alongside Vettel
and could have hoped for a top-four finish at least, said he
would talk to the mechanic.
"I don't know who he is, but I will go and see the guy, try
and lift him up," he said. "That's all I can do really,
otherwise it's about doing my best and trying to remain
positive.
"There should be (an enquiry) because we gave away a lot of
points today which championships are lost through. So we have to
try and make sure we pick up on them for the next race because
we can't afford to lose points like we did today."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)