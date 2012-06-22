VALENCIA, Spain, June 22 Formula One
championship leader Lewis Hamilton kept his spirits up after his
McLaren team looked well off the pace at the European Grand Prix
on Friday.
"I'm about 95 percent away from where I want to be with my
car at the moment but I'll get back 90 percent overnight," the
2008 world champion told reporters after ending the day's second
practice session in 14th place.
"Today has just not been one of those days. I think I know
what the problem is, I have just now made all the changes so I
am quite confident that overnight we will rectify the issues
that I had today and tomorrow will be better."
Hamilton leads Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, racing in front of
his home crowd on Sunday, by two points in the championship.
The Briton's McLaren team mate and fellow countryman Jenson
Button, whose season has gone into freefall since he won the
opening race in Australia, was 12th fastest and sounding less
positive.
"We've got a lot of work to do here still," he said,
describing the car as being on a kinfe-edge between performing
well and not.
Button has finished in the points in only three of the
season's seven races and has scored only two points from the
last four starts.
He said his main problem was with the front brakes locking
and that changes had affected the balance.
"We're going to go back on a few things that we changed
through the session to a car set-up we know felt reasonably
good," he said.
"But it's difficult to be consistent with that balance
because of the front locking. There are a couple of other things
that we are thinking about doing for tomorrow morning which
could be quite interesting.
"Personally I feel good in the car, I feel that the changes
we make, make a diffference and I'm confident we can find a set
up that is going to work for us," added Button.
"But whether we will be quick enough to challenge right at
the front I don't know."
