By Alan Baldwin
MONZA, Italy, Sept 10
MONZA, Italy, Sept 10 McLaren have no "Plan B"
in place should Lewis Hamilton decide to leave the team at the
end of the season and will speed up contract negotiations in
the next few days to try to make sure he stays.
Speaking to reporters after Hamilton won Sunday's Italian
Grand Prix, team principal Martin Whitmarsh dismissed as
"fantasy" speculation that the 2008 champion was close to
agreeing a deal with Mercedes.
"I haven't given Plan B any thought," he said when asked
about an alternative strategy should Hamilton decide to go. "We
want Lewis to stay and we want him to stay if he wants to stay."
Briton Hamilton, who media reports say wants more money as
well as control of his brand, showed on Sunday why he is one of
the hottest properties in Formula One while McLaren made a
compelling case for him remaining with them.
The victory at Ferrari's home circuit was McLaren's third in
a row from pole position, something no other team has managed
this season, and came after a record 62nd front row sweep in
qualifying.
They are now 29 points adrift of champions Red Bull in the
constructors' standings with seven races remaining and Hamilton
second in the drivers' title race with 37 points between him and
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.
Mercedes, McLaren's engine suppliers and former co-owners,
have won once - in China this season - since they took over the
title-winning Brawn GP team at the end of 2009.
INCREDIBLE TEAM
"I'm not really focusing on next year, I want to focus on
this year. This is one race at a time and I'm trying to take
this team to the top," Hamilton, who has been backed by McLaren
since he was a teenage go-karter, said on Sunday.
"I'm trying to help them as they are trying to help me to
win both championships. It is an incredible team and I have a
great relationship with them so I'm really looking forward to
the future," added the 27-year-old.
Hamilton arrived in Monza after Eddie Jordan, the former
team owner now employed as a pundit by BBC television, said a
deal was imminent with Mercedes for Hamilton to replace Michael
Schumacher.
The report set the tone for the weekend, with Hamilton and
McLaren doing their best not to be distracted by the constant
rumblings of the paddock rumour mill.
Hamilton is represented by XIX Entertainment, who also look
after the affairs of former England soccer captain David Beckham
and tennis player Andy Murray, and Whitmarsh expected a new
impetus to talks now the last European race of the season was
out of the way.
"I can imagine we'll have some conversations before
Singapore," he said, referring to next week's 14th round of the
20 race championship.
"Predicting the timing of when two get to dance is always
dangerous," he cautioned, however. "My feeling is that this is a
great team for Lewis to stay in.
"We are a winning team, Lewis is a winning driver and there
is a lot of sense in us working together."
While next year's car is under development, having a driver
who could possibly leave at the end of the year and take details
with him was of no concern.
"Most of the focus with Lewis and the technical programmes
is about what we are doing now," said Whitmarsh. "Developing
next year's car is the work of technologists, engineers and
designers.
"The drivers, apart from when they sit in it, are not that
intimately involved in the process."
