GREATER NOIDA, India Oct 25 McLaren can deny Red Bull's Formula One leader Sebastian Vettel a fourth straight win, Jenson Button said at the Indian Grand Prix on Thursday.

"I think they (Red Bull) have upgraded their car so they're doing a very good job and when the car works well, Sebastian gets the best out of it," the 2009 world champion told reporters.

"But we don't come here thinking that it's going to be Red Bull all the way. We think that we can challenge them around here," added the Briton.

The pendulum of form has swung from one team to another in this most unpredictable of seasons but Vettel has won the last three races while Red Bull have locked out the front row in the last two.

The team currently lead the constructors standings by 77 points with four races to go and are 83 points ahead of McLaren who are third, behind Ferrari.

"Yeah, the last two races have been good for them but in a way Sebastian was lucky with his first win in Singapore with Lewis pulling out," said Button. "So, I think there's every opportunity to challenge them for race wins."

After a mid-season slump, McLaren returned to form with an upgraded car.

The Woking-based team took three consecutive victories from Hungary to Italy but reliability woes stymied their title challenge.

Button's team mate Lewis Hamilton, his title hopes effectively over, disagreed with Button's optimism however.

"I think on a dry weekend they're way ahead as they were at the last race," Hamilton, who is set to move to Mercedes next year, told reporters.

"It seems to have worked pretty well for them and who knows how many more improvements they'll come with." (Editing by Alan Baldwin)