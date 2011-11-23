SAO PAULO Nov 23 McLaren calmed talk of a
switch to Honda Formula One engines after 2012 on Wednesday by
saying that they were fully focused on continuing their
partnership with Mercedes.
German magazine Auto motor und sport reported last week that
McLaren were considering reviving their former partnership with
Honda, who pulled out of the sport at the end of 2008, once
their deal for free Mercedes engines expired.
It quoted an unnamed senior Honda manager in Suzuka saying
everything was technically ready for the company to become an
engine provider again but management had yet to approve
anything.
"That is all wide of the mark," McLaren managing director
Jonathan Neale told reporters in a phone-in ahead of the
season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix when asked about the
speculation.
"We are very happy with and enjoying our partnership with
Mercedes-Benz. We are not quite sure where that story came from
in truth.
"But I can stop the rumour and say that we are entirely
focused on our Mercedes-Benz relationship. It is a long one
spanning many wins and championships and long may it continue."
Mercedes sold their stake in McLaren after buying the 2009
championship-winning Brawn team and renaming it Mercedes GP.
They have yet to win a race since then.
The deal allowed McLaren free engines until the end of 2012
and then a supply until at least 2015 at the going rate of
around 8 million euros ($10.8 million) a year.
Mercedes also supply Force India with engines.
