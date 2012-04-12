By Alan Baldwin
SHANGHAI, April 12 The Lotus Formula One team
filed a protest at the Chinese Grand Prix on Thursday against
the rear wing system used by rivals Mercedes.
The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA)
issued a copy of a notice of protest signed by Alan Permane, the
trackside operations director of the former Renault team, and
handed to the clerk of the course.
The protest relates to the controversial rear wing which was
declared legal for the first two races of the season and was
passed again by scrutineers in Shanghai on Thursday.
Lotus believe the wing falls foul of article 3.15 of the
technical regulations that says "any car system, device or
procedure which uses driver movement as a means of altering the
aerodynamic characteristics of the car is prohibited."
Mercedes, with seven times champion Michael Schumacher and
fellow-German Nico Rosberg, scored just one point in the first
two races but have sounded more confident about China.
The rear wing contains slots on the inside of the endplates
that are revealed when the driver-activated drag reduction
system (DRS) is used for overtaking, increasing aerodynamic
downforce.
The open slots channel air through internal pipes to the
front of the car.
"It's disappointing after three races we're still in this
situation," Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn said of the
protest.
"The system hasn't changed, the FIA's position hasn't
changed, and as far as I understand their argument hasn't
changed."
Champions Red Bull have also been unhappy about the wing,
seeking clarity from the FIA on its legality before deciding
whether to incorporate it in their own design.
