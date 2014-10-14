LONDON Oct 14 Rank and file Mercedes team members are in line for average bonuses of 10,000 pounds ($15,963) each after Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg brought home the Formula One constructors' title on Sunday.

A team spokesman confirmed all permanent staff members at the Brackley factory in central England would get the payments as part of a company bonus scheme set up at the start of the season.

Red Bull, whose reign as world champions ended at Sunday's Russian Grand Prix, have paid similar bonuses to their factory staff for the past four years.

The drivers and technical head Paddy Lowe were addressing the assembled staff at Brackley on Tuesday, a day after Mercedes motorsport head and non-executive chairman Niki Lauda thanked them on Monday.

Hamilton took his ninth win of the season in Russia on Sunday, leading Rosberg to the team's ninth one-two finish in 16 races.

The Briton now leads Rosberg by 17 points in the championship with three races remaining and double points available for the finale in Abu Dhabi.

(1 US dollar = 0.6264 British pound) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)