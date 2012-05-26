Motor racing-Elliott claims second consecutive Daytona pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
MONACO May 26 Mercedes GP head of aerodynamics Loic Bigois has left the Formula One team to join unidentified rivals, principal Ross Brawn said on Saturday.
"Loic has been a really loyal and important member of the team for a number of years," he told reporters. "We had an internal reorganisation...it didn't fit in with what he was hoping to do.
"So he asked to be released from his contract and we released him. I think he's going somewhere else at the end of the year."
Media speculation has indicated Ferrari, who have been wrestling with the aerodynamics on their 2012 car, as a likely destination for the Frenchman who helped Brawn win the 2009 constructors' title.
Brawn said former BAR and Red Bull technical director Geoff Willis was now in charge of the Mercedes aerodynamics group. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.