MANAMA, April 23 Formula One teams, once they
have recovered from a Bahrain Grand Prix run against a backdrop
of nightly clashes between police and protesters, have many
questions to address in the weeks ahead.
The whole world has seen television images of demonstrators
hurling petrol bombs, while riot police responded with tear gas,
rubber bullets and birdshot in protests in and around Bahrain's
capital Manama.
Last year's race had to be cancelled as the result of a
bloody crackdown on an anti-government uprising and Sunday's
faced down many calls for it to face the same fate.
"We were committed to this race and after the race we will
make a proper judgement of what happened and come to a
conclusion," said Mercedes team boss Ross Brawn.
There may be an inquest of sorts but even if teams were
reluctant to come to Bahrain before Sunday's race, there is most
unlikely to be any weakening of the glamour sport's ties with
the region's rulers.
The race contributes some $40 million a year to Formula
One's coffers.
If anything, the ties will only bind tighter with Formula
One supremo Bernie Ecclestone saying he was committed to Bahrain
"for as long as they want us" and asserting that all publicity
was good publicity.
The cash-guzzling sport has always followed the money and it
has found investors and partners in oil and gas-rich countries
eager to diversify into tourism and technology as well as
indulge a passion for fast cars.
"In terms of cash flow, it's by far the biggest
concentrating spot in the world. If you were to map it out that
way, you wouldn't have enough races here," said Lotus team owner
Gerard Lopez.
LARGEST INVESTOR
Lopez's Genii Business Exchange has enlisted retired triple
champion Jackie Stewart, who has excellent contacts with the
Bahrain royal family, as a partner to build new links with
automotive companies and manufacturers.
Bahrain was the first country in the Middle East to host a
grand prix, back in 2004, and owns 50 percent of the McLaren
Group whose team are leading the Formula One championship after
four rounds.
Abu Dhabi joined the calendar in 2009 at a Yas Marina
circuit that is lavish even by Formula One standards.
That round has become, like Monaco and Singapore, a key
fixture for business-to-business deals and one that corporate
chiefs and sponsors will always have space for in their
executive diaries.
Abu Dhabi is also the largest investor in Mercedes' parent
Daimler AG through the emirate's sovereign wealth fund Aabar
Investments, and the region is a significant market for the
German carmaker.
It was Aabar that in 2009 bought the then-world champions
Brawn GP with Daimler, turning it into the official works
Mercedes team with the Abu Dhabi fund holding 40 percent.
Abu Dhabi accounts for more than half of the United Arab
Emirates' economy and is also home to Ferrari World, next to the
impressive Yas Marina circuit, which is the world's largest
indoor theme park.
Toro Rosso, Red Bull's sister team, has three sponsors owned
by Abu Dhabi's government fund International Petroleum
Investment Company (IPIC) - Spanish oil company CEPSA,
Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank and Canada's Nova Chemicals.
Williams, whose cars in the 1970s and 80s were sponsored by
Saudi Airlines and the Bin Laden family's Albilad, have an
agreement with the Qatar science and technology park for
research and development.
Bahrain's Sheikh Abdulla bin Isa al-Khalifa sits on the
FIA's decision-making 26-man world motor sport council as head
of the karting commission.
The Bahrain circuit also has a state-of-the-art outdoor kart
track designed to be able to host world championships and
develop home-grown talent.
"We see more interest in Middle Eastern countries to host
big sporting events, we have Abu Dhabi and Bahrain on the
calendar and I'm sure in the future there will probably be
more," said Williams' Brazilian driver Bruno Senna.
"This is exciting because it creates the motor racing
culture ... these changes take a while and I think we are just
getting a bigger fan base in the Middle East which is good for
motor racing generally," he told Reuters.
