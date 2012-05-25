MONACO May 25 It is hard to improve on Nelson
Piquet's description of the Monaco Grand Prix as like trying to
ride a bicycle around his living room.
Not only are the twisting, metal-fenced streets of the
principality narrow and lined with numerous hazardous obstacles
ready to trip the unwary, but they bring with them an unexpected
homeliness.
Silverstone, Suzuka and Monza all have their special
characteristics, particularly the thrill of racing on such fast
and demanding layouts, but nowhere are the Formula One drivers
more at home than slow-speed Monaco.
Most of those on the starting grid live, have lived or will
live in Monaco at some time in their careers. Some have even
grown up there.
The billionaires have their floating palaces, bobbing on the
not-so sparkling waters of the crowded harbour, celebrities and
fashionistas can shop all day while gamblers fritter away
fortunes in the imposing casino.
The racing community can meanwhile get on with something
approaching normal life.
For Nico Rosberg, son of 1982 champion Keke and now a race
winner in his own right, the track brings memories of the school
run, either rumbling through the tunnel on the bus or in the
passenger seat of his mother's car.
"I've grown up here, all my friends are here and my family,
I know everybody and it's very special to race here," said the
German in a Mercedes preview for the 70th running of the sport's
glamour event.
McLaren's 2008 world champion Lewis Hamilton, a favourite
for Sunday's race, arrived only this year but has already fallen
in love with a daily workout routine that involves jogging
through the same tunnel.
"I love it here. To be able to wake up in your own bed and
drive just down the road and be at work is a fantastic feeling,"
said the 27-year-old, who found his previous residence in
Switzerland too quiet for his liking.
"It's incredible to run around your favourite circuit every
day. I go through the tunnel and I just cannot believe that I'm
here," he added.
"You have to pinch yourself every day, thinking 'Wow, I'm
running through the tunnel that the greats like Michael
(Schumacher) and Ayrton (Senna) used to race around and now I'm
one of those drivers but also living here'."
LOCAL LIFE
Racing drivers rarely get to spend much time at home in a
packed season, with 20 races and an increasing number of long
haul destinations, so every opportunity is to be treasured.
In a world of hectic PR appointments, sponsor photoshoots
and travelling, Monaco allows a rare escape even on a crowded
grand prix weekend.
"For sure it's really good to be here and to race at the
same time. I can sleep a little bit more as well, so it's good,"
said Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado, winner of the Spanish Grand
Prix for Williams last time out and a Monaco resident since last
year.
For drivers, this is a race where the excitement can
literally be seen building up as the scaffolding for grandstands
is erected weeks in advance and barriers are bolted together.
There is also the camaraderie that comes with being part of
any small, highly focused community.
Drivers such as McLaren's Jenson Button, Force India's Paul
Di Resta and ex-Red Bull racer David Coulthard cycle and run
together in the Mediterranean sunshine.
The locals also become part of the event.
"I have lived here for 20 years and the thing you realise is
that the people who work on the race track are also the people
who live and work in Monaco - the police, the pompiers," said
retired double champion Mika Hakkinen.
"In everyday life, these are the guys you see in the street
and they say 'Hi' as you walk past. To win in Monaco is like
winning in your home streets, and you recognise faces all
through the weekend."
