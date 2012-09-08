By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 8
MONZA, Italy, Sept 8 Formula One should consider
holding shorter races later in the day to attract a younger
audience, Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo suggested at the
Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Making a regular appearance at Monza, the circuit near Milan
that is a temple to all things Ferrari, the elegant Italian
repeated familiar calls for the glamour sport to rein in costs
and improve 'the show'.
He said Ferrari wanted more testing, to allow younger
drivers to get experience, and returned to his long held view
that teams like his should be allowed to supply third cars for
others to race.
"Looking at young people, the races are too long," he
declared.
"Maybe I'm wrong but I think that we have to look very
carefully what we can do to improve the show of Formula One.
"I give you one example: one hour and a half for the young,
it's a long time. Maybe why don't we do a test and we do two
starts?
"Maybe it is a mistake, but we have to think of something,
we cannot stay always the same...we have to be innovative
without losing the F1 DNA.
"Maybe it's better to maintain the races as they are, or
maybe it's time to change."
While most European grands prix start at 1400 local time,
some of those elsewhere are much later.
Singapore's race is a night-time one under floodlights while
Abu Dhabi starts in daylight and ends in the night. Australia
and Malaysia also have later starts to increase European
audiences.
Montezemolo suggested some European ones should also change.
"I don't think it's good to race in July and August at two
o'clock in the afternoon, when the people are at the sea and on
vacation," he said.
"If you look at a sport like soccer, they play six o'clock,
seven o'clock, eight o'clock."
The Ferrari president, who has been involved in Formula One
since 1973, said the sport was about innovation and technology
but a new engine planned for 2014 was being introduced at the
wrong time.
Montezemolo was speaking to reporters after a meeting with
International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt
and F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone at Ferrari's Maranello
headquarters on Friday.
"I want to have rules that permit us to spend less," he
said.
"We have to look ahead, starting from the point of view that
we have an economic crisis in the world and the world is
different to what it was 10 years ago."
