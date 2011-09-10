MONZA, Italy, Sept 10 Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo gave his Formula One team boss Stefano Domenicali full backing on the eve of their home Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

"Domenicali has all my confidence," the Italian told reporters in the Ferrari motorhome on his first visit to a grand prix this year.

"I am sorry for him, for me and the tifosi (fans) that we could not win (the title) last year but absolutely. The answer in one word is 'Yes'," he said when asked whether Domenicali would still be at the helm next year.

Ferrari, the sport's most glamorous and successful team, have won just one race so far this season and face another tough afternoon at Monza on Sunday with Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel and both McLarens ahead of them on the grid.

Domenicali has been in the job since 2008, when he succeeded Jean Todt.

Ferrari last won the Formula One drivers' title in 2007 with Finland's Kimi Raikkonen and the constructors' crown in 2008. They won just once in 2009.

Montezemolo also returned to a theme close to his heart, arguing that the sport needed to change the rules to allow the big teams like Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren to supply cars for others to race.

He harked back 50 years to the 1961 French Grand Prix, won by Italian Giancarlo Baghetti in a privately-entered Ferrari.

"Firstly, The gap between the best five or six teams is very big," he said.

"Secondly, to race today for a small team is very expensive, they have to design and develop a new car. And thirdly I am looking for new drivers in Formula One.

"I'd like to see a McLaren, a Red Bull, a Williams for the small teams. It means that the small team will be more competitive, then you will spend less money and finally we can give room to new drivers in the future.

"Today it is ridiculous, it is not possible to do tests," he added. "We have teams with a lot of economic problems so I think the third car for small teams could be a good solution and I will do my best to convince in this direction."

Montezemolo, who has been regularly tipped for a move into national politics, added that he was more committed to Ferrari than ever.