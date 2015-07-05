SILVERSTONE, England, July 5 Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone says he is still hoping to keep Monza on the calendar after 2016 following further discussions with Italian Grand Prix officials but the situation remains open.

"Nothing at the moment," the 84-year-old told Reuters at the British Grand Prix when asked whether any progress had been made.

He confirmed, however, that another meeting with circuit representatives had taken place.

Ecclestone last month raised the prospect of Imola returning to Formula One, with talk in Italy of a possible alternation agreement between that circuit and Monza.

Monza, the fastest track in F1, has been on the calendar since the championship started in 1950 and is loved by Italians as the 'Pista Magica'.

However, its future has been clouded by uncertainty over whether a new deal can be agreed.

"I don't think we'll do another contract, the old one was a disaster for us from the commercial point of view. After 2016, bye bye...," Ecclestone told the Gazzetta dello Sport a year ago.

Ecclestone's meeting with Monza representatives was his first since Monaco in May, after which the Briton had been blunt in his assessment.

"It's useless to keep on talking. In order to have a grand prix, you need money. If the money is there, the race takes place," he said then. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)