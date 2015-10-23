AUSTIN, Texas Oct 23 British driver Jolyon Palmer, whose father Jonathan competed in Formula One in the 1980s, will race for Lotus next season alongside Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.

The team said in a statement at the U.S. Grand Prix on Friday that the 24-year-old, who won the GP2 support series last year, would complete their 2016 driver lineup.

"We've seen Jolyon's hard work and talent this season in the way he's approached his third driver role and he is a really popular choice for the team," said chairman Gerard Lopez. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)