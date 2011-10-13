By Alan Baldwin
| YEONGAM, South Korea
YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 13 Mexican Formula One
rookie Sergio Perez revealed on Thursday how he had made his
Swiss Sauber team suffer on his way to a points finish in the
Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.
"They were very excited that we were getting into the
points," Perez, who finished eighth at Suzuka, told a scheduled
news conference at the Korean Grand Prix.
"We had a problem, we had some vibrations and in the last
part of the track, the last corner, I told them that I was
losing power and they were quite afraid about it.
"When I crossed the line, it was just a few seconds after
they realised it was just a joke," he explained.
Sauber are chasing Force India for sixth place in the
constructors' championship and, thanks to Perez's four points,
are now just eight adrift of their rivals with four races
remaining.
They had scored just three points in five races prior to
Suzuka after a strong start to the season.
While Perez enjoyed his prank, the team ultimately had the
last laugh.
Swiss reporters said the Mexican had done something similar
while competing in the GP2 series and his race engineer realised
what was going on.
So when the driver enquired where his team mate Kamui
Kobayashi had finished, they told him he was ahead in fourth
place. The Japanese had actually been 13th.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)