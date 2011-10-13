YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 13 Mexican Formula One rookie Sergio Perez revealed on Thursday how he had made his Swiss Sauber team suffer on his way to a points finish in the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend.

"They were very excited that we were getting into the points," Perez, who finished eighth at Suzuka, told a scheduled news conference at the Korean Grand Prix.

"We had a problem, we had some vibrations and in the last part of the track, the last corner, I told them that I was losing power and they were quite afraid about it.

"When I crossed the line, it was just a few seconds after they realised it was just a joke," he explained.

Sauber are chasing Force India for sixth place in the constructors' championship and, thanks to Perez's four points, are now just eight adrift of their rivals with four races remaining.

They had scored just three points in five races prior to Suzuka after a strong start to the season.

While Perez enjoyed his prank, the team ultimately had the last laugh.

Swiss reporters said the Mexican had done something similar while competing in the GP2 series and his race engineer realised what was going on.

So when the driver enquired where his team mate Kamui Kobayashi had finished, they told him he was ahead in fourth place. The Japanese had actually been 13th. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)