SEPANG, Malaysia, March 25 Sauber's Sergio Perez
left his boss in tears as he stormed to a stunning second place
finish at a wet Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, becoming the
first Mexican to earn a Formula One podium in 41 years.
Perez's joy will be tempered by the fact that if he had
stayed on a dry line when closing in on eventual winner Fernando
Alonso's Ferrari with five laps to go, he would not have ran
wide and could now be celebrating a famous victory.
"Thank you, thank you very much," emotional owner Peter
Sauber told Perez over the team radio as the 22-year-old crossed
the line to record their best result as an independent team.
Perez started from ninth on the grid and as the drizzle
turned into a torrential downpour, Sauber gambled on pitting him
at the end of the first lap to put on wet tyres as the others
delayed, hoping for the rain to ease.
It was an inspired move that took him up to third place by
the time the race was red flagged for 51 minutes after eight
laps and the Mexican briefly led following the resumption before
Alonso passed him on lap 17.
"Towards the end I had some understeer into a left-hand
corner and I ran wide enough to go into the wet and then I just
lost control of the car and went straight and lost the fight for
the victory," Perez, who was ordered by Ferrari-powered Sauber
to "be careful" just before the error, told reporters.
"But still, it's been a great effort for the team. They
called me in at the right times. The conditions were very
difficult to keep the car on the track and they have been
incredible."
FERRARI LINK
Rumours in the paddock linking Perez with a mid-season move
to Ferrari as a replacement for the struggling Felipe Massa are
growing louder and what better way to audition for the role than
to chase home your future team mate, matching him for pace.
Perez, however, was quick to play down the rumours when
questioned over what he had said to Ferrari boss Stefano
Domenicali on the podium.
"I only congratulated him, as a team they did a great job,"
added Perez, whose previous best result was seventh at last
season's British Grand Prix.
"My full commitment is with my team, with Sauber F1 team.
It's only the second race of the season and there's still a long
way to go, so we have to keep improving.
"Obviously it's only rumours but no, I will stay with Sauber
for the whole season."
Sauber Chief Executive Monisha Kaltenborn can only see the
team growing stronger after enjoying such an unexpected result.
"No disappointment at all. I think we should really be very
happy and grateful at what we have achieved today," she said.
"It's a tremendous boost to the team in building up the
confidence that we are heading in the right direction.
"At the same time, we really have to be careful and focus on
our development because the gaps are very small and you don't
know where you are at the next race. So we have to keep this
momentum."
