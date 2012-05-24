MONACO May 24 Mexican Sergio Perez made a fresh
start on the streets of Monaco on Thursday, roaring past the
scene of a qualifying accident that last year landed the Sauber
driver in hospital and out of the race.
Perez was one of the first to test the track in the opening
practice session in brilliant sunshine after telling reporters
he had a clear mind and was looking forward to racing in the
principality.
"To be back here is unbelievable. After such an accident I
had last year, it's really great. I'm very happy to be back, and
I'm so looking forward to the race," said the 22-year-old.
The Mexican missed what would have been his first Monaco
Grand Prix and the following race in Canada as he battled with
lingering concussion.
He was not fully recovered for some races after that but has
made a great start to 2012, finishing runner-up in Malaysia in
March. He is currently 10th overall in the Formula One standings
with 22 points.
"It's my favourite track. I always believe a driver can make
a difference here, and hopefully it will be the perfect weekend
for us," Perez said of Monaco, the slowest circuit on the
calendar but a thrill for drivers and spectators alike with the
cars skimming the metal barriers and roaring past the yachts
bobbing in the harbour.
"I will never forget the accident, but I will try to go as
quick as possible," added the Mexican, who was unconscious for
several minutes after his car slammed into barriers at the
tunnel exit last May.
"Last year I was in a great position. I could have had a
great race, but I was very unlucky with the accident. This year
I think, with the car we have and being so close to the top, our
target has to be to fight for the podium."
Race organisers have modified the track since Perez's
accident, resurfacing part of it to remove bumps and moving a
crane position to add nearly 15 metres more space in the runoff
area at the chicane.
"I've seen it and I think they've done a good job," he said
of the new asphalt.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)