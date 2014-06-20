SPIELBERG, Austria, June 20 Formula One's governing body agreed on Friday to hear new evidence presented by the Force India team to try and overturn Sergio Perez's five place grid penalty for causing a collision in Canada.

Austrian Grand Prix stewards considered a request by the team before first practice at Spielberg and agreed to review the decision reached by different officials in Montreal the weekend before last.

The hearing was scheduled for later on Friday.

The Canada stewards had found Perez guilty of causing a last lap collision with Williams' Felipe Massa by changing his line as the Brazilian tried to overtake. The Mexican has denied doing anything different to previous laps.

Force India argued they had been unable to consult their driver before the original hearing, because he was in hospital, and had therefore seen the stewards without input from him about the cause of the accident.

"The team submitted that it had now had the opportunity to speak with the driver on the circumstances leading to the incident under review and had been able to consider the relevant telemetry," the Spielberg stewards said in a statement.

"The team requested that these new elements, namely the verbal testimony of its driver and the relevant telemetry be considered, and that the decision...be reviewed."

The stewards said they had recognised "exceptional circumstances" and exercised their discretion to review the matter. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in Curitiba, editing by Pritha Sarkar)