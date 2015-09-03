MONZA, Italy, Sept 3 Mexican Sergio Perez dismissed speculation about his Formula One future on Thursday and said he was focused only on racing for Force India next season.

"I have a contract with the team, I have a group of sponsors and we are trying to make the announcement all together," he told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix.

"We are getting to the point where very soon things should be announced. I expect to announce my plans hopefully before the next race."

Perez last November agreed a multi-year contract with the Silverstone-based team beyond 2015 but some media reports have suggested he could move to financially-troubled Lotus if former owner Renault retake control.

Formula One contracts usually contain performance clauses and can be linked to sponsor commitments.

Perez, whose Mexican sponsors contribute substantially to Force India's budget, denied there had been any contact with Lotus or Renault and said he was not looking at any options elsewhere.

"My priority is to stay here," he added. "The team is going upwards and really pushing and I know the plans of the team so I am really happy to stay here."

Perez joined Force India from McLaren last season and finished fifth in Belgium last month. He is 11th in the standings with 25 points, one more than German team mate Nico Hulkenberg who has already been confirmed for 2016. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)