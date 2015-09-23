SUZUKA, Japan, Sept 23 Mexican Sergio Perez will race for the Force India Formula One team again next season in an unchanged lineup with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg.

"I am very happy to confirm that I will be staying with Sahara Force India. It means I can simply focus on the important stuff -- driving the car and scoring points for the team," the 25-year-old said in a team statement on Thursday.

Hulkenberg's extension had already been announced. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)