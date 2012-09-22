Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Marussia's Charles Pic has picked up a 20-seconds time penalty for the Singapore Grand Prix after overtaking while red flags were out during the third free practice session on Saturday.
FIA stewards said in a statement the French driver had overtaken another car after passing four red flags signalling the session had been brought to an end.
The red flags came out after Caterham's Vitaly Petrov hit a wall and broke his rear suspension.
The statement also said Pic and his engineer had to perform a day's community service for the FIA Action for Road Safety campaign. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Mark Meadows)
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26