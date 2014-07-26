BUDAPEST, July 26 Mercedes title contender Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Kevin Magnussen both look set to start Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix from the pitlane after qualifying setbacks on Saturday.

Danish rookie Magnussen qualified 10th, despite not setting a time in the third session due to a heavy crash. McLaren racing director Eric Boullier said the car was badly damaged.

"I think the chassis and gearbox have to be changed," he said. "We are just waiting for final clearance from the team but it's what we expect. Which means obviously that he starts from the pitlane."

He is likely to join Hamilton, who failed to set a timed lap and qualified 21st after a fuel leak set his car on fire in the opening phase. He too is expected to need a new engine and gearbox.

"We are still stripping the car, it's really badly damaged," said Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff. "So my gut feeling is that it will be the pitlane.

"We have to see whether we can save the chassis and I tend to be pessimistic on that stage," he added. "I wouldn't be too optimistic." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)