AUSTIN, Texas Nov 17 Red Bull's championship leader Sebastian Vettel will start the U.S. Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday with the German perfectly placed to secure his third Formula One title in succession.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who is 10 points behind with two races remaining including Sunday's, could set only the ninth fastest time in Saturday's qualifying.

Vettel, who dominated all three practice sessions at the sport's newest venue, will have McLaren's Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row. (Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Alan Baldwin)