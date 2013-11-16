(Corrects Hamilton position to fifth)

AUSTIN, Texas Nov 16 Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a Red Bull front row sweep with Australian team mate Mark Webber.

The 26-year-old German's eighth pole of the season was also his second in a row at Austin's Circuit of the Americas and left him perfectly placed for a record eighth successive win on Sunday.

Vettel clinched his fourth successive driver's title in India last month.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean, chasing his first win, put Lotus third on the grid with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg fourth for Sauber. Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, a winner in Texas last year for McLaren, will start fifth. (Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Alan Baldwin)