SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel secured the team's 14th pole position in as many races this season when the German world champion led Saturday's qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Vettel, who can become Formula One's youngest double world champion this weekend, lapped the Marina Bay Circuit in one minute 44.381 seconds to edge out team mate Mark Webber by 0.351 seconds.

McLaren's Jenson Button was third fastest under the floodlights in Singapore with a time of 1:44.804.

The pole position was Red Bull's 15th in a row stretching back to the final race of last season at Abu Dhabi.

