SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24 Lewis Hamilton put his McLaren on pole for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, as the team locked up the front row of the starting grid for the second race in a row.

The Briton clocked one minute, 36.219 seconds in the third round of qualifying and will line up alongside Melbourne winner Jenson Button, who finished 0.149 seconds behind.

Michael Schumacher was third fastest in his Mercedes with Red Bull's Mark Webber completing the second row of the grid in fourth.

World champion Sebastian Vettel finished sixth but will be promoted one place above Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus, who finished ahead of the German but will lose five places on the grid for changing his gearbox.

(Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Alastair Himmer)

For more motor racing click on