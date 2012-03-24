SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24 Lewis Hamilton put
his McLaren on pole for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, as
the team locked up the front row of the starting grid for the
second race in a row.
The Briton clocked one minute, 36.219 seconds in the third
round of qualifying and will line up alongside Melbourne winner
Jenson Button, who finished 0.149 seconds behind.
Michael Schumacher was third fastest in his Mercedes with
Red Bull's Mark Webber completing the second row of the grid in
fourth.
World champion Sebastian Vettel finished sixth but will be
promoted one place above Kimi Raikkonen's Lotus, who finished
ahead of the German but will lose five places on the grid for
changing his gearbox.
(Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
For more motor racing click on