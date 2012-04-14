* Rosberg puts Mercedes on pole
* German's first pole of his F1 career
* Schumacher also qualifies on front row
(Adds quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
SHANGHAI, April 14 Germany's Nico Rosberg
rocketed to the first pole position of his Formula One career at
the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday in what will be an
all-Mercedes front row with team mate Michael Schumacher
alongside him.
Schumacher, the seven times champion whose 91st and last win
came in Shanghai with Ferrari in 2006, qualified in third place
but will move up to second because McLaren's Lewis Hamilton
takes a five place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox
change.
The pole was the first for Mercedes with their own works
team since the late Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio at the 1955
Italian Grand Prix.
Mercedes left the sport that same year and, despite
considerable success as McLaren's engine partner, only returned
under their own name in 2010 after they bought the 2009
Mercedes-powered champions Brawn GP team.
"It's a great feeling, fantastic," beamed Rosberg, son of
Finland's 1982 world champion Keke, whose pole came at the 111th
attempt.
His only previous front row appearance was in Malaysia in
2010 But this time he was so confident of the pole that he was
in the pitlane and out of the car while others were still trying
in vain to beat him.
"For the whole team it's a special moment."
The German swept to the top slot by a massive margin, with a
best lap of one minute 35.121 seconds compared to Hamilton's
1:35.626.
Hamilton, the 2008 champion and last year's winner in
Shanghai, had been on pole in the two previous races of the
season with McLaren sweeping the front row in both Australia and
Malaysia.
"Congratulations to Nico, it's fantastic," said Hamilton,
genuinely pleased for a friend who was a team mate in the junior
series in 2000.
"I am very proud of him. We grew up together, racing
together and always dreamed of being in Formula One."
Schumacher, who holds the Formula One record of 68 career
poles, also congratulated his compatriot.
"I said 'well done' because that was a phenomenal lap time,"
said the 43-year-old. "It's a bit of a surprise but there you
go. He's known as a good qualifier...I am happy for him."
VETTEL ELEVENTH
On a day when the focus returned to the track after a
build-up dominated by talk of next week's controversial fourth
round in Bahrain, double world champion Sebastian Vettel
produced another shock.
The Red Bull driver qualified only 11th, his worst
performance in qualifying since he became champion and lowest
grid position since Brazil in 2009, 42 races ago.
Despite the setback, the 24-year-old managed to make light
of the situation and said he had been happy with the car's
handling even if it was not quick enough.
"I don't want to blame today's result on any packaging. Mark
was faster, full stop," Vettel said, having chosen to use a
different exhaust specification to Australian team mate Mark
Webber, who will start sixth.
"I'm number 11. I have also two ones, two firsts, but it's
one and one which makes 11," said the driver who dominated last
season with 11 wins and the repeated sight of a raised single
digit for first place.
Sauber's Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi produced the best
qualifying result of his career with third on the grid while
Finland's 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen was fourth for Lotus.
McLaren's Jenson Button lines up with Webber on the third
row. Ferrari's championship leader Fernando Alonso starts ninth.
"In the race normally we improve on Sunday the pace, but it
is true also that behind us on the grid there are people who are
quicker than us, like (Lotus's Romain) Grosjean and Vettel,"
said the Spaniard.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer)