* Vettel takes his first pole of season
* Hamilton alongside on front row
(Adds detail)
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 21 Formula One champion Sebastian
Vettel thanked his sleep-starved Red Bull mechanics on Saturday
for helping him take his first pole position of the season at a
Bahrain Grand Prix mired in controversy.
The 24-year-old German will have McLaren's championship
leader Lewis Hamilton alongside him on the front row for
Sunday's race, the fourth round of the season, which will go
ahead against a backdrop of violent clashes and anti-government
protests elsewhere on the Gulf island.
Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber was third quickest
and shares the second row with McLaren's Jenson Button.
The pole was the 31st for Vettel, who took a record 15 last
season but had failed to get on the front row in the first three
races of this year.
He celebrated his achievement at the desert track, even if
there appeared to be few paying spectators present to witness
it, with his familiar single finger in the air - a gesture
absent so far this season.
"This one I completely owe it to the team," said the
champion, who had a scare in the first phase when he dropped
dangerously close to the cut-off point after assuming he had
done enough.
"The boys, I don't think they've had much sleep in the first
four races. It was a tough weekend in China and now here they
seriously have a lack of sleep.
"The last two weekends in particular, here and China, I
don't know how they managed, how they do it. They get hardly any
sleep, probably an hour or two or three on average every night
and still they're full of energy and willing to work even
harder."
The first three races have seen three different winners,
without a Red Bull driver on the top step, and Vettel has a good
chance of making it four in a race that is going ahead despite
worldwide condemnation and calls for it to be cancelled.
"I am very happy with the job that we've done," said
Hamilton, who has finished third for three races in a row after
poles in Australia and Malaysia. "Probably one of my best
qualifying sessions."
DEAD PROTESTER
Qualifying went ahead as scheduled shortly after news broke
that a protester had been found dead in a rural village after
clashes with police on Friday evening.
Crowds of masked protesters later hurled petrol bombs at
police, who fired tear gas back. A crowd of 7,000 marchers held
banners calling for democratic reforms.
The protesters, kept away from the circuit some 30km south
from Manama, are mostly from the majority Shi'ite Muslim
community and blame the Sunni ruling elite for shutting them out
of opportunities, jobs and housing.
Members of the Force India and Sauber teams have been caught
up in incidents on the highway involving youths throwing petrol
bombs, and Force India decided to miss second practice on Friday
to ensure staff were back in hotels before nightfall.
In what triggered a storm of comment on Twitter, the Force
India cars were almost invisible on the feed provided by Formula
One Management on Saturday, despite Britain's Paul Di Resta
qualifying 10th.
Ecclestone denied Force India had been punished for their
actions on Friday.
"Not at all," the billionaire Briton told Reuters. "I asked
them (the television people) to go and have a look. They missed
two other people. It was simple. They are interested in who is
going to be on pole. Nobody cares if someone is ninth or 11th,
only the people that are watching a particular team."
Germany's Nico Rosberg, who took his first win after 111
starts at the Chinese Grand Prix last weekend in what was also
the first in 57 years for a works Mercedes, qualified fifth but
saved a set of tyres for the race.
His team mate Michael Schumacher, the seven-times world
champion, will start 17th after being slowed by a rear wing
problem that allowed Caterham's Heikki Kovalainen to leapfrog
him and get into the second session.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo put his Toro Rosso in sixth
place, the best qualifying of his fledgling career.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso qualified ninth, with Brazilian
team mate Felipe Massa 14th.
"In all honesty, this result matches our expectations going
into the session," said team principal Stefano Domenicali. "I
expect it will be a very hard race for the cars, the drivers and
the teams."
(Editing by Clare Fallon and Stephen Wood)