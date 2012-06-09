(Adds detail, quotes)
By Steve Keating
MONTREAL, June 9 World champion Sebastian Vettel
was perfectly placed to become the first repeat winner of the
Formula One season after putting his Red Bull on pole position
at the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday for the second year in a
row.
The German's 32nd career pole, a tally that lifted him level
with Britain's Nigel Mansell in the record books and one adrift
of F1 greats Alain Prost and Jim Clark, also denied McLaren
their 150th.
"I think we've learned a couple of lessons from the last
few races where we were quick but we didn't get it out of the
car in qualifying," grinned the double world champion after only
his second pole of the campaign.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, who took the first win of his
Formula One career in Canada in 2007, was fastest in Friday
practice but had to settle for the second front row slot when it
really mattered.
Championship leader Fernando Alonso put his Ferrari in third
place on the grid.
A wildly unpredictable season has produced an unprecedented
six different winners from the first six races with Vettel
triumphant in Bahrain. Hamilton has yet to win and is the best
bet to stretch the run to seven.
Red Bull have never won in Canada, with Vettel losing out to
McLaren's hard-charging Jenson Button on the last lap in a
rain-hit epic last year, and his team bosses were determined to
rectify that.
"It would be nice. Canada's been a bit of a bogey circuit
for me," said Red Bull designer and technical head Adrian Newey.
"But it's only qualifying, we've got a long way to go tomorrow."
Button certainly faces another big challenge after
qualifying 10th.
A technical rule change after the last race had raised a
question mark over Red Bull's car, whose holed floor had been
under scrutiny, but any hopes rivals might have had of a drop in
performance soon vanished.
Vettel was quick in all three qualifying sessions at the
sunny Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and took pole with a best lap of
one minute, 13.784 seconds.
"It seemed to work pretty well without the hole," he said.
BIG IMPACT
"I think it's not just a hole in the floor that makes the
difference. It was a bit of a shame that it was declared legal
and then illegal but in the end we never feared a big impact on
the performance of the car."
Hamilton, a two-time winner in Canada, clocked 1:14.087 and
said he was surprised to qualify second.
"It was definitely harder for us today - we struggled," he
said. "We were having to push extremely hard to get the tyres to
switch on...we're very happy with our performance, and very
surprised to see us on the front row, but happy to be there."
Spaniard Alonso will line up alongside the second Red Bull
of Australian Mark Webber, who will be looking to follow-up his
win in Monaco.
"All the improvements we have been making on the car are
really paying off now," said Alonso.
Nico Rosberg, who missed third practice due to a problem
with a fuel connector, will line up in fifth place for Mercedes
and will be joined on the third row by Ferrari's Brazilian
driver Felipe Massa.
France's Romain Grosjean was seventh for Lotus, again
out-qualifying team mate Kimi Raikkonen, while Britain's Paul Di
Resta was a strong eighth for Force India.
Germany's Michael Schumacher, a seven times champion and
seven times winner in Canada, qualified ninth.
The 43-year-old German, who had been fastest in qualifying
in Monaco, failed to get in a final flying lap after Mercedes
mis-timed his run and he crossed the line to start it 0.04
seconds after the chequered flag.
"I don't really know how we managed not to make it over the
line early enough to start the second lap but, when I passed the
line, the team told me it was too late," he said.
"We could not have achieved pole today as we could not do
the times the guys up front were doing, but I could most likely
have been able to do the time I was doing earlier in qualifying
and start the race from a bit better position."
