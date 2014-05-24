* Rosberg takes pole despite stopping on last lap

By Alan Baldwin

MONACO, May 24 Germany's Nico Rosberg took a controversial pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday after an incident that denied unhappy Mercedes team mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton the chance to beat him.

Formula One stewards launched an investigation and summoned the German's team after Rosberg locked-up on the way down to Mirabeau at the key moment in qualifying and skidded into the escape road.

The excursion, with Rosberg putting the car into reverse, brought out the yellow warning flags just as Hamilton was on his final quick lap.

Hamilton, winner of the last four races but never before on pole in the principality, had been faster through the first sector of his final quick lap but had to settle for second place on the starting grid for the season's showcase race.

"I thought it was over," a smiling Rosberg, last year's winner and Hamilton's closest title rival, told reporters before the enquiry was announced. "I'm happy it worked out. Pole at home is fantastic - it couldn't be better.

"Of course I'm sorry for what happened to Lewis. I didn't know where exactly he was. But once I was reversing I didn't see who was coming up. Of course it's not great, but that's the way it is," he added.

Hamilton, a forced smile on his face as he joined Rosberg for a post-qualifying news conference, said it was 'ironic' for his rival to secure pole in such a fashion.

Speaking later to the BBC, the Briton went further. Asked whether he felt Rosberg had done it on purpose, he replied: 'potentially'.

However, Mercedes motorsport director Toto Wolff rejected that: "I don't think anybody does that deliberately in modern Formula One," he told reporters.

"He (Rosberg) missed his braking, which was in order to beat his team mate, and he took the exit. That's it. There is nothing to add.

"That moment is very intense when you lose out in qualifying to your team mate, but give it half an hour and he will have calmed down."

SCHUMACHER INCIDENT

The incident, and stewards' actions, nonetheless revived memories of Michael Schumacher's infamous 2006 pole lap when the seven-times world champion blatantly blocked the Rascasse corner and prevented Renault's Fernando Alonso from going faster.

After hours of deliberation, Ferrari's German driver was sent to the back of the grid for an 'incorrect action'.

Rosberg said he knew he had a 'banker' lap from earlier in the session and had just pushed a little too hard.

"I just locked up the outside front I think it was, or the inside, and that put me off line. I was still trying to make it but then in the last moment I had to turn out."

Hamilton, who said only days ago he was hungrier than his team mate for the title, has a three point lead after five races, all won by Mercedes who have also started all from pole.

With Mercedes so dominant, the driver pairing is the talk of Formula One with all eyes watching for signs of their intense rivalry shifting up a gear into open feuding.

Comparisons have been made with the highly combustible 1988/89 McLaren pairing of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, who clashed infamously on the track while fighting for the title.

Hamilton, a boyhood fan of Senna, recalled that famous feud when asked whether he and Rosberg needed to sort things out.

"I don't know if Senna and Prost talked about it, but I quite liked the way Senna dealt with that so I'll take a page out of his book," he said, without elaboration.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will start in third place for Red Bull with quadruple world champion team mate Sebastian Vettel alongside on the second row.

"I think all three of us don't seem to be too pleased with ourselves," observed Ricciardo, sitting alongside Hamilton and Rosberg at a post-qualifying news conference.

The Ferrari pairing of Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen filled the third row.

The stewards were given more work with three other incidents coming to their attention.

Felipe Massa was furious when Caterham's Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson rammed the Brazilian's Williams at Mirabeau in an incident that meant he missed the second phase.

"I gave him the space and he went over my car. I don't know what more there is to say. The race tomorrow will be very tough. I feel disappointed," said Massa.

Russian rookie Daniil Kvyat, who qualified an impressive ninth for Toro Rosso despite skidding into the barriers at the tunnel exit in the first phase of qualifying, was also summoned along with Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.

Mexicans Sergio Perez and Esteban Gutierrez, with Force India and Sauber respectively, were involved in another incident.

Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen qualified eighth on his Monaco F1 debut but 2009 world champion team mate Jenson Button, a former winner, was only 12th for McLaren. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)