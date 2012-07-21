By Brian Homewood
HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 21 Ferrari's Formula
One championship leader Fernando Alonso defied atrocious
conditions to take pole position for the German Grand Prix on
Saturday.
The Spaniard was joined on the front row by Red Bull's
double world champion Sebastian Vettel, who will be attempting
to win a Grand Prix in his native Germany for the first time.
Vettel's team mate Mark Webber, second in the championship
after nine of the 20 races, was third fastest but the Australian
will drop five places after being penalised for an unscheduled
gearbox change before qualifying.
Seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, fourth
fastest for Mercedes in front of his home fans, will therefore
start alongside Force India's Nico Hulkenberg on an all-German
second row.
"It was not fun, that's for sure," said Alonso of his second
pole in a row, with the other coming at a wet Silverstone two
weeks ago, and 22nd of his career.
"When you have this type of conditions it's very difficult
to put a clean lap together and very easy to finish in the
gravel or in the grass or in the wall.
"It's a bit of a survival moment. You try to complete the
lap and whatever the position is, you are happy," added the
double world champion.
A huge clap of thunder shuddered over the circuit before the
start of the second part of qualifying, announcing a deluge
which left pools of standing water all over the track.
"In these conditions it's always a bit of a lottery," said
Vettel, who has yet to win a race in July. "You can lose the car
without making any mistake."
"I think we have shown the car is strong in all conditions,"
said Webber. "But it's never ideal to put ourselves on the back
foot by shooting ourselves in the foot
McLaren pair Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, who have had
a disappointing last two races, were seventh and eighth fastest
after looking quick on Friday with new upgrades but will move up
due to Webber's demotion.
Germany's Nico Rosberg, Schumacher's team mate, and French
driver Romain Grosjean for Lotus also have five place penalties
for Sunday's race due to gearbox changes.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Alan Baldwin)