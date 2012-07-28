By Brian Homewood
| BUDAPEST, July 28
position, his third of the season, at the Hungarian Grand Prix
on Saturday after dominating the two days of practice.
His McLaren team mate and fellow Briton Jenson Button will
start on the second row after producing the fourth fastest time
in hot sunny conditions at the Hungaroring.
Frenchman Romain Grosjean of Lotus produced the second
fastest time in qualifying followed by Sebastian Vettel of Red
Bull.
However, Vettel's Red Bull team mate Mark Webber, second in
the world championship, will start on the sixth row after
failing to make the cut for the third stage of qualifying and
finishing 11th.
Seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher also failed to
make the third stage.
World championship leader Fernando Alonso of Ferrari was
sixth fastest.
"It is great to finally see the upgrades working and I have
been able to put the car where I want to this weekend," said
2008 world champion Hamilton, who has won in Hungary twice
before.
"We are not saying we are relaxed, we know we have a lot of
work to do, starting this weekend," added Hamilton, who has
failed to score points in his last two outings and is fifth in
the championship.
Vettel said: "Lewis was out of reach today, it's not too bad
to start third here."
"It has been more a case of it being difficult getting
everything to work properly," he said.
"The speed is there but it has been a struggle to get the
balance. I think with the progress we have made we should be in
a good position tomorrow."
(Reporting By Brian Homewood)