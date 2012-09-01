* Button on pole for first time since 2009
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 1 Jenson Button
celebrated his 50th Formula One race for McLaren by ending a
three-year wait to claim pole position in qualifying at the
Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The pole was Button's first since the 2009 Monaco Grand
Prix, the year he won a memorable championship with Brawn GP,
and his first at McLaren and at the majestic Spa circuit.
Kamui Kobayashi put his Sauber on the front row, a career
best for him and only the second time a Japanese driver has
qualified so high on the grid.
Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado was third fastest for Williams,
his best qualifying display since he started on pole in Spain in
May, but stewards later handed him a three-place penalty for
impeding Force India's Nico Hulkenberg.
That elevated Kimi Raikkonen to third for Lotus.
"It's been quite a long time since I got my last pole
position," grinned Button who whooped with delight after being
told he was 'P1' over the team radio on a sunlit afternoon after
heavy rain washed out Friday's practice.
"It's pretty emotional ... it's so important to come back
after such a long break with a good result on Saturday," added
the Briton, referring to the August shutdown following the
previous race in Hungary in July.
"I know the race is tomorrow but this is close to winning a
grand prix for me, it's been so long," said Button who had
complained in final practice that his car lacked balance.
ALONSO SIXTH
Button, who now has eight career poles to his credit, is
only seventh in the championship and a massive 88 points adrift
of Ferrari's overall leader Fernando Alonso but has refused to
give up hope.
The Briton has never won at Spa and nor has Alonso, who can
rack up a record-equalling 24th successive points finish on
Sunday. The Spaniard will be fifth on the grid behind the two
Ferrari-powered Saubers.
Alonso's closest title rival, Red Bull's Mark Webber, was
seventh fastest but has a five-place penalty due to an
unscheduled gearbox change.
Raikkonen, the driver with the best record at Spa in recent
years with four wins at the longest circuit on the calendar,
will be third on the grid for Lotus ahead of Sauber's Sergio
Perez of Mexico.
Sauber's form was an eye-opener, with Kobayashi only the
second Japanese to start a grand prix on the front row. The
other was Takuma Sato who qualified second for the 2004 European
Grand Prix at Nuerburgring.
"We expected a good weekend but not to be second in
qualifying. We expected a strong result so we have a good chance
in the race," said Kobayashi who was just 3/10ths of a second
behind Button.
The Swiss team have not qualified on the front row this
century with their last - and second ever - appearance at the
sharpest end of the grid coming at the 1999 French Grand Prix
with Frenchman Jean Alesi.
Button's team mate Lewis Hamilton will start seventh, helped
by Webber's penalty.
"We opted to use an old wing this weekend. After P3 (final
practice), the new one wasn't feeling so great. We went to the
old wing and it was an awful lot slower," said 2008 champion
Hamilton who won in Budapest from pole.
Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel failed to
make the final phase of qualifying but will start 10th due to
his team mate's demotion to 12th.
Further back there was dismay for Mercedes who saw Nico
Rosberg fail to get through the first session. The German will
start 23rd due to a five-place penalty.
His illustrious team mate Michael Schumacher, celebrating
his 300th grand prix at the circuit where he made his debut in
1991, starts 13th.
