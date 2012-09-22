SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, the Briton ensuring McLaren qualified fastest for the fourth race in a row.

Pastor Maldonado of Williams will start second in Sunday's race under the floodlights at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, while Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel and McLaren's Jenson Button complete the second row of the grid. (Reporting by John O'Brien; Editing by Peter Rutherford)