SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel put his Red Bull on pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday after pipping McLaren's Lewis Hamilton in the final seconds.

In a wet and eventful qualifying, the 24-year-old German secured his team's 13th pole in a row and 12th of the season.

Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber, celebrating his 35th birthday with a new contract, will line up third and alongside Ferrari's Brazilian Felipe Massa.

Seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, who made his debut at the circuit 20 years ago, had a nightmare afternoon and failed to set a time in the first phase after skidding his Mercedes into the wall when a wheel came loose. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Clare Fallon; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)