SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 27 Formula One
world champion Sebastian Vettel put his Red Bull on pole
position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday after pipping
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton in the final seconds.
In a wet and eventful qualifying, the 24-year-old German
secured his team's 13th pole in a row and 12th of the season.
Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber, celebrating his
35th birthday with a new contract, will line up third and
alongside Ferrari's Brazilian Felipe Massa.
Seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, who made his
debut at the circuit 20 years ago, had a nightmare afternoon and
failed to set a time in the first phase after skidding his
Mercedes into the wall when a wheel came loose.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Clare Fallon; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)