MONZA, Italy, Sept 10 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel chalked up Red Bull's 13th pole position in 13 races this season with the fastest lap in Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton will line up alongside the championship leader on the front row with team mate Jenson Button in third place.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, last year's winner, qualified in fourth place in his team's home race.

It was Vettel's 10th pole of the season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)