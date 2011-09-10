MONZA, Italy, Sept 10 Formula One world champion
Sebastian Vettel chalked up Red Bull's 13th pole position in 13
races this season with the fastest lap in Italian Grand Prix
qualifying on Saturday.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton will line up alongside the
championship leader on the front row with team mate Jenson
Button in third place.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, last year's winner, qualified in
fourth place in his team's home race.
It was Vettel's 10th pole of the season.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)