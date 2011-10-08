SUZUKA, Japan Oct 8 Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel put himself on pole position for a second successive Formula One title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who needs just a point on Sunday to become the sport's youngest double champion with four races to spare, pipped McLaren's Jenson Button by just nine thousandths of a second in qualifying.

Button is the only driver who can deny Vettel the title at Suzuka but he must win and hope the German fails to score to keep the championship alive for another weekend.

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton qualified third and Brazilian Felipe Massa, with whom he controversially clashed in Singapore, lines up alongside for Ferrari.