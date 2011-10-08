SUZUKA, Japan Oct 8 Red Bull's world champion
Sebastian Vettel put himself on pole position for a second
successive Formula One title at the Japanese Grand Prix on
Saturday.
The 24-year-old, who needs just a point on Sunday to become
the sport's youngest double champion with four races to spare,
pipped McLaren's Jenson Button by just nine thousandths of a
second in qualifying.
Button is the only driver who can deny Vettel the title at
Suzuka but he must win and hope the German fails to score to
keep the championship alive for another weekend.
McLaren's Lewis Hamilton qualified third and Brazilian
Felipe Massa, with whom he controversially clashed in Singapore,
lines up alongside for Ferrari.
