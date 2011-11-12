ABU DHABI Nov 12 Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday, equalling Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14 in a single season.

The German, who has already clinched his second title, saved his best for last after McLaren's Lewis Hamilton had been fastest in the first two phases of qualifying.

Hamilton will start the season's penultimate race alongside on the front row with team mate Jenson Button third and Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber fourth.