Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Nov 26 Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel chalked up a record 15th pole position of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The 24-year-old German, who had equalled Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14 in a single Formula One season at the previous race in Abu Dhabi, led Australian team mate Mark Webber in a front row sweep for the champions.
McLaren's Jenson Button will start Sunday's race in third place, next to compatriot and team mate Lewis Hamilton.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.