SAO PAULO Nov 26 Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel chalked up a record 15th pole position of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 24-year-old German, who had equalled Nigel Mansell's 1992 record of 14 in a single Formula One season at the previous race in Abu Dhabi, led Australian team mate Mark Webber in a front row sweep for the champions.

McLaren's Jenson Button will start Sunday's race in third place, next to compatriot and team mate Lewis Hamilton.

