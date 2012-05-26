Motor racing-Elliott claims second consecutive Daytona pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
MONACO May 26 Australian Mark Webber will start Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix on pole position for Red Bull after Mercedes' Michael Schumacher set the pace in qualifying but was subject to a five place grid penalty.
Germany's Nico Rosberg, for Mercedes, will line up alongside Webber on the front row with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Frenchman Romain Grosjean, driving a Lotus, behind the front pair. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.