MONACO May 26 Australian Mark Webber will start Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix on pole position for Red Bull after Mercedes' Michael Schumacher set the pace in qualifying but was subject to a five place grid penalty.

Germany's Nico Rosberg, for Mercedes, will line up alongside Webber on the front row with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Frenchman Romain Grosjean, driving a Lotus, behind the front pair. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)