YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 13 Australian Mark Webber took pole position for the South Korean Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with title-chasing Red Bull team mate Sebastian Vettel having to settle for second place on the starting grid.

Ferrari's championship leader Fernando Alonso qualified fourth and will share the second row with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton.

Alonso leads Vettel by four points with five races, including Sunday's, remaining this season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)