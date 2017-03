NUERBURGRING, Germany, July 6 Britain's Lewis Hamilton took pole position for home team Mercedes on Saturday for Sunday's German Formula One Grand Prix.

Red Bull's German world champion Sebastian Vettel will be second on the grid and team mate Mark Webber third but Mercedes's Nico Rosberg, winner in Britain last weekend, will start 11th after a team misjudgement. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Clare Fallon)